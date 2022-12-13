RadSite Announces Complimentary Webinar on Emerging Nuclear Medicine PET/CT Imaging Trends
Expert Roundtable to Discuss Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
Nuclear medicine continues to evolve at a rapid pace. I am excited to moderate this roundtable discussion which will cover a broad range of issues impacting diagnostic and theranostic applications.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announces a new webinar in its fall series on Advanced Diagnostic Imaging. The series focuses on key trends that impact CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT, PET and PET/CT). This session will discuss topics including diagnostic and theranostic applications, Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, reimbursement challenges and opportunities, and more.
— Eliot Siegel, MD, Univ. of MD School of Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology
The roundtable format provides a dynamic and helpful interactive experience, allowing audience members to ask questions of panel experts as they discuss key trends.
“Nuclear medicine continues to evolve at a rapid pace,” notes Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair and Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Department of Diagnostic Radiology. “I am excited to moderate this roundtable discussion which will cover a broad range of issues impacting diagnostic and theranostic applications.”
“As one of the largest mobile imaging services in the U.S., we have a firsthand perspective of how to leverage nuclear cardiology diagnostic imaging services to ensure point-of-care using qualified SPECT cameras with properly trained staff,” states Angela Graber, Vice President of Operations, Digirad. “During the webinar, I look forward to highlighting some of the challenges and opportunities with making sure the patient gets the right diagnosis at the right time in the right setting.”
“Optimizing quality and safeguarding patient safety is always a top priority for Akumin/Alliance which offers imaging services in over 40 states,” comments Kay Kassel, MS, CNMT, NMTCB(RS), Corporate Radiation Safety Officer, Akumin/Alliance. “Highlighting some of the key changes in the nuclear medicine imaging field should generate a lively interactive discussion.”
Webinar:
Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Description: Nuclear Medicine (NM), including PET/CT imaging, remains a mainstay of advanced diagnostic imaging in the U.S. with over 20 million estimated PET/CT and other nuclear medicine scans in 2022. This interactive session will focus on emerging trends including:
--Diagnostic and theranostic applications
--Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
--New radiopharmaceutical applications
--Addressing the contrast shortage
--Recent radiation protection protocol
--Implementing enhanced patient engagement strategies (e.g., to avoid missed appointments)
--Reimbursement challenges and opportunities.
--Shortage of technologists
--Directions for nuclear medicine (including PET/CT) mobile technology.
Moderator/Presenter: Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair and Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Department of Diagnostic Radiology
Presenters:
--Angela Graber, Vice President of Operations, Digirad
--Kay Kassel, MS, CNMT, NMTCB(RS), Corporate Radiation Safety Officer, Akumin/Alliance
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), December 14, 2022. After this date, a recording of the webinar will be available on RadSite’s website.
Webinars
RadSite is excited about launching its 2023 educational program series with the following webinar:
Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist (Wednesday, January 11, 2023)
In addition, over 30 previous webinars may be viewed on RadSites’s website and YouTube channel. Recent examples from earlier this fall include:
--Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
--Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
--Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
--Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
--Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
To learn more, visit RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com. Find out why an expanding number of imaging providers are applying for RadSite accreditation.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
