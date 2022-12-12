TAJIKISTAN, December 12 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of congratulations to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept our sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Swiss Confederation.

We express satisfaction that over the past period, the multifaceted relations of the parties have been steadily developing, and nowadays they include a wide range of various fields of beneficial and constructive cooperation.

Tajikistan considers Switzerland to be one of its reliable partners in Europe, and has a positive view of the future of partnership relations between the two countries, which are at the stage of stable development.

We are always focused on the effective promotion of these relations in all areas of mutual interest and stand ready to give an additional impetus to the process of their strengthening and expansion through joint efforts.

Availing this opportunity, I wish you, Mr. President, good health and success, as well as peace and stability, and ever-increasing progress and prosperity to the friendly people of the Swiss Confederation."