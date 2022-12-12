Submit Release
Wallens Ridge State Prison Inmate Dies Following Attack by Another Inmate

December 12, 2022

RICHMOND — The VADOC is investigating an inmate death at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Sunday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate. The inmate that was attacked was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Lonesome Pine Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation has been opened by our Special Investigation Unit.

