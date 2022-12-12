Submit Release
Spring 2023 NSCAS Roster Review

It is time to review your 2022-2023 Student Roster File for each of the NSCAS assessments scheduled for spring 2023.

  • Read the 2022-2023 NSCAS Roster Review Process for instructions to pull and review your roster files from ADVISER Validation with your district’s data steward. Ensure all the data in your files are correct and each assessment report lists all the appropriate students.
  • The deadline to finalize your year-to-date data for all three NSCAS Assessments is January 9, 2023
  • Please send Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov) a courtesy email when the review of all three assessment rosters is complete.

