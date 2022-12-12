Submit Release
Update: Iowa Transportation Commission to meet virtually on December 13

Posted on: December 12, 2022


AMES, Iowa – Dec. 12, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission was scheduled to meet in person tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. However, due to the latest weather forecast and in the interest of safety, the meeting will be conducted virtually. As with all Commission meetings, there are two ways to listen to the Commission’s informal workshop session and business meeting. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Time

Title

  

Presenter

1 p.m.

*Approve Minutes of the
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 Commission Meeting

  

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919
 

Commission Comments

    
 

Iowa DOT Staff Comments

    
 

*FY 2024 Traffic Safety Improvement Program Recommendations

  

Jan Laaser-Webb, Transportation Engineer Administrator,
Traffic and Safety Bureau,
515-239-1349
 

*Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System Program Recommendation

  

Tamara Nicholson, director,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1052

1:10 p.m.

Adjourn

    

*Action items

      

Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, virtually via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

 

 

