Geeks Without Frontiers & the N50 Initiative Call for Accelerating Science/Space Cooperation @ US-Africa Leaders Summit
The revolutions in communications satellites, launch vehicles, Internet of Things and big data allow for immediate partnerships between universities, NGOs and national governments”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S.-Africa Summit, hosted by the White House, runs from December 13th through the 15th, 2022. The Summit seeks to communicate the country’s enduring commitment to Africa and underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
— Michael Potter
As part of the Summit's overall program on Science & Collaboration which runs December 12-15, there will be a specific panel entitled:
"U.S.-Africa Partnerships in Space", which will take place Wednesday, December 14th between 2:00pm - 4:45pm.
https://sched.co/1EG4F
Geeks Without Frontiers and the N50 Project Initiative will be arguing for rapid, practical ways to accelerate science and space cooperation. According to Michael Potter, co-Founder of Geeks Without Frontiers, “The revolutions in communications satellites, launch vehicles, Internet of Things and big data allow for immediate partnerships between universities, NGOs and national governments.”
Africa is enormous, with over 1.4 billion people spread over an area of 30,370,000 km2. By 2050 the population will exceed 2 billion, from many diverse cultures and with over 2,000 languages. The continent is confronting problems meeting basic human needs: clean water, ready supplies of food, equality in provision of health care and educational resources, and more. These challenges can partly be addressed using space technologies to enable tele-health, tele-education, environmental management, and data for immediate changes and future planning.
Hosted by the Alliance for Collaboration in Exploration of Space (ACES Worldwide), this session will address satellite technologies, current and future, serving Africa in the context of joint U.S.-African cooperation. In the spirit of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, the speakers are experts in using satellites for real-time disaster relief, telemedicine, tele-education, and provision of low-cost broadband services throughout Africa. Each speaker will address what is working now, what space technologies are still needed, and plans to meet those requirements on an urgent basis.
White House Announcement
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/07/20/statement-by-president-biden-on-the-u-s-africa-leaders-summit/
The Summit will continue building on shared values to better foster new economic engagement; reinforce the U.S.-Africa commitment to democracy and human rights; mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and future pandemics; work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health; promote food security; advance peace and security; respond to the climate crisis, and amplify diaspora ties.
The objectives of the meetings will highlight the importance of science in Africa, to foster greater collaboration between African nations and the US, and to increase investment in science for Global Health, Digital Transition, Space, Biological Diversity, Education and Skills, among other areas and to support an enabling policy and regulatory environment for science collaboration to flourish between Africa and the U.S.
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers (Geeks) is a platform for global impact. An award-winning non-profit, Geeks’ mission is to promote technology for a resilient world including bringing the benefits of broadband connectivity, health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) - to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected
www.geekswf.org.
About the N50 Project
The N50 Project accelerates digital adoption and community enrichment through innovative applications, network design, and business models to enable the next 50% of the world’s population. Broadband adoption will be accelerated and sustained, globally, through commercial, non-profit, government, and community partnerships. Geeks is the Project Management Office for N50. Learn more at
www.n50project.org
Media Relations Officer
Geeks Without Frontiers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The N50 Project