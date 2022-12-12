Striped Pig Distillery, LLC expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Striped Pig Distillery, LLC (Striped Pig Distillery), a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million and create more than 50 new jobs.

Known as Charleston’s first distillery since Prohibition, Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations of each spirit. With a focus on community, the company sources ingredients for its award-winning spirits regionally and works with local organizations to give back to community causes through its Sip & Share program.

Located at 2225 Old School Drive in North Charleston, Striped Pig Distillery’s expansion will add 24,000 square feet to its existing facility to accommodate a new bottling line and event space. The expansion will be complete by summer of 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the Striped Pig Distillery team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Nothing is more important to me than unconditional love and possibility. My children, friends and community family have supported me during the most difficult times to flourish in a challenging male-dominated industry. We are thrilled to expand our manufacturing line here in North Charleston to fulfill the growing regional, national and international demand for our spirits. Proudly, South Carolina is home, but our mission is being felt globally!” -Striped Pig Distillery Chief Executive Officer Pixie Paula Dezzutti

“We are proud to see a homegrown company expand in our state. Congratulations to Striped Pig Distillery on their $10 million investment, and we look forward to seeing how they will advance the distillery industry.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Striped Pig Distillery on their Charleston County expansion announcement. We celebrate their continued success, ongoing local investment and job creation as a growing, South Carolina-made business.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Congratulations to Charleston’s first distillery, Striped Pig Distillery, on their expansion. Striped Pig Distillery's success is 'proof' that the beverage industry continues to advance the community’s economy and tourism.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

FIVE FAST FACTS