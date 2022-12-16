PharmaSmart® Publishes Survey Results, Revealing Users' Preference for Clinically Validated Blood Pressure Kiosks
"The cost of hypertension in the US is up to $198 billion annually, in large part due to lack of discovery, and slow or missed diagnosis.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmaSmart®, a leading manufacturer of clinically validated health kiosks, released findings from a user impact study conducted in conjunction with Dixon Schwabl + Company, a leading consumer research and market analytics firm. The research determined that clinical validation was “extremely important” to 78% of consumers surveyed. This finding reinforces PharmaSmart’s value proposition as retail pharmacy moves beyond recreational health kiosks to offer integrated, clinical-grade health screening services.
— Josh Sarkis, GM & Chief Strategy Officer at PharmaSmart®
"Recreational kiosks are not independently verified for blood pressure accuracy, which undermines vitals reporting and undermines the quality of patient care," said Josh Sarkis, general manager, and chief strategy officer at PharmaSmart®. "Although many blood pressure kiosks are not clinically validated, this research reveals that clinical validation is critical to the individuals using the devices."
The study also showed that 81% of users will share their validated PharmaSmart blood pressure readings with their pharmacist, and 92% will share with their physician. “This confirms that patients will share vitals data if they can trust the device readings,” said Sarkis. “This is great news for pharmacists looking to practice at the top of their license, and for physicians looking for clinical grade vitals between office visits.”
"The cost of hypertension in the US is up to $198 billion annually, in large part due to lack of discovery, and slow or missed diagnosis," said Sarkis. "A staggering 46% of people with high BP are unaware of it, and 76% of people with high BP are uncontrolled. Our patented and clinically validated blood pressure kiosks make it easier for people everywhere to do what's right and put their health first," concluded Sarkis.
PharmaSmart® is the only blood pressure kiosk product with a patented universal cuff that allows trusted management of all patients, including obese individuals. PharmaSmart® is the only kiosk company listed on the National Blood Pressure Validated Device List™, a list endorsed by the American Heart Association (AHA), American Medical Association (AMA), and the American Pharmacists Association (APhA).
PharmaSmart kiosks also track weight and BMI, conduct patient surveys, and can be customized to integrate with retail apps, promote clinical services and virtual care, and connect patients to the resources they need to live healthier lives.
PharmaSmart® also supports hospitals, medical clinics, military bases, and worksites internationally.
For more information, visit https://www.pharma-smart.com/.
ABOUT PHARMASMART
PharmaSmart®, headquartered in Rochester, NY, USA, currently serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies such as Brookshire Grocery Company, Kinney Drugs, Coborn's, Nash Finch, Roundy's, Associated Food Stores, Leader, Good Neighbor, Astrup Drug, Harmons Grocery, Walmart Canada, Safeway Canada, Loblaws, Le Groupe Jean Coutu, Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Sobeys, Lawtons, and other fine pharmacies across the country. PharmaSmart® also serves major worksites, military bases, University Schools of Pharmacy, hospitals, and medical clinics.
PharmaSmart's Health IT database currently holds more than (100) million patient biometric sessions, powering data integration with pharmacists and other providers for improved care. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.PharmaSmart.com or follow us on social media at @pharmasmartinternational.
ABOUT DIXON SCHWABL + COMPANY
Dixon Schwabl + Company (DS+Co) is a full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency that offers integrated and strategic marketing solutions for national clients. A certified Women Business Enterprise and member of the elite Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by Great Place to Work list, DS+Co is on a mission for more.
For more information, visit www.dixonschwabl.com
