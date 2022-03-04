At CIHS, the Integral Noetic Sciences Program Explores the Intersection of Philosophy, Consciousness, and Science
The California Institute for Human Science offers a Master of Arts and Ph.D. program in Integral Noetic SciencesENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a Mind-Body Consciousness university bridging science and spirituality, is proud to offer students a Master of Arts and Ph.D. program in Integral Noetic Sciences. This innovative program uses scientific tools and methods to study the dynamic relationship between the mind-body-spirit and integrative human sciences. It excels at exploring philosophical, contemplative and esoteric insights into the nature of reality.
The Master of Arts program includes the historical study of consciousness, the philosophy of mind, contemplative and esoteric traditions, subtle energy anatomy, and an in-depth examination of our current historical moment and how noetic sciences can serve humanity in various applications. The M.A. program can be completed as a stand-alone program or used as preparation for the institute’s Ph.D. program.
Graduates of the Master’s Program will understand philosophical, scientific, and contemplative traditions as well as explore the nexus between spirituality and mental and physical wellness. The Ph.D. track in Integral Noetic Sciences includes the advanced real-world study of esoteric and transformative practices. Both tracks include the opportunity to perform quantitative research using our state-of-the-art scientific laboratory for consciousness science and biofield research.
The courses included in the Master of Arts program include Foundations in Integral Studies, Consciousness Studies, Spiritual Education, Study of Eastern and Western Religions: Metaphysics and Healing. Students are encouraged to explore the science of meditation, the comparative study of extraordinary experiences (e.g., near-death experiences, out-of-body experiences, and psi experiences), and the use of mixed methods to study/research consciousness, subtle energies, and anomalous realities from multiple approaches.
Students in either the M.A. or Ph.D. track can choose from two optional concentrations:
Wisdom Design or Anomalous Studies.
Wisdom Design prepares graduates to design “wisdom systems” that serve the whole person within complex situations by applying principles of wellbeing economics, multicapital social impact, and wellness design to businesses and organizations as well as to social innovation and large-scale design projects.
Anomalous Studies prepares graduates to research the transformative potential and philosophical implications of anomalous realities (e.g., paranormal, multidimensional, cryptozoological, UFO and ET encounters, and psychedelic).
Students can also work with the Program Director to customize their program with individually designed concentrations and independent studies.
In offering an Integral Noetics Sciences program, CIHS furthers its commitment to a multi-dimensional academic experience that provides students with the guidance, wisdom, and mentorship necessary for personal and professional ascension.
“As a university and research center, our mission is to illuminate humanity through research-informed programs that emphasize the importance of mind-body consciousness as a vital pillar within health and science education.” Dr. Thomas Brophy, President of CIHS, said. “Students who complete these scholarly pursuits are equipped with an invaluable education and the skills necessary to serve humanity better.” says Dr. Sean Esbjörn-Hargens, Dean of Integral Education and Integral Noetic Sciences Program Director.
CIHS, located in Encinitas, California, is known for its unique approach to holistic education. The university fosters a culture where every class, course, and instructor further instills the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection and our roles in cultivating global betterment from the inside out.
The university has become a nationwide leader in integrative wellness education through a unique approach that merges spirituality with rigorous academic standards. Summer 2021, CIHS earned regional accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Senior College and University Commission, one of six institutional accrediting agencies in the nation. The distinction reaffirms the university’s commitment to excellence, adherence to academic requirements, and diligence of faculty and administration.
To learn more about Integral Noetic Science and all programs available at the California Institute for Human Science, visit us online at www.cihs.edu or on social media on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.
Students who are interested in the program are encouraged to submit an application by going to https://www.cihs.edu/apply-online
###
ABOUT CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN SCIENCE
California Institute for Human Science (CIHS) is a mind, body, consciousness research university and center for lifelong learning where science meets spirituality. CIHS offers six graduate degree programs that highlight integral noetic sciences, integral health and psychology, and an undergraduate bachelor completion program.
California Institute for Human Science is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001
Founded in 1992 by scientist and spiritual leader Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, CIHS’s core mission is to provide students with a holistic understanding of the mind, body, spirit connection, and the individual’s role in cultivating a better society. Since its inception, the university continues to be an innovative and collaborative leader in progressing integral higher education.
CIHS is a 501-c-3 not for profit corporation.
For more information, visit the CIHS website.
Michelle Harris
Ballistic Media Group
+1 863-259-9284
email us here