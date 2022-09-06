PharmaSmart Featured in Pharmacy Today Article for Their Commitment to Clinical-Grade Blood Pressure Kiosks
Backed by evidence, PharmaSmart® is the only blood pressure kiosk included in the US National Validated Device List.
The problem is that many traditional and recreational BP kiosks are not independently verified for accuracy, creating inaccurate reporting and undermining the quality of care,”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmaSmart®, an international manufacturer of clinically validated biometric kiosks and digital tools to help patients and pharmacists better manage hypertension and other related disease states, was featured in a recent article published in the August issue of Pharmacy Today, a journal of the American Pharmacists Association.
— Josh Sarkis, GM & Chief Strategy Officer at PharmaSmart®
As the only blood pressure (BP) kiosk to be independently validated, peer-reviewed, and included on the US National Validated Device List, PharmaSmart® is on the cutting edge of the discovery and management of hypertension in the United States.
“The problem is that many traditional and recreational BP kiosks are not independently verified for accuracy, creating inaccurate reporting and undermining the quality of care,” said Josh Sarkis, general manager, and chief strategy officer at PharmaSmart® International, LLC, in Rochester, NY.
“Currently, the FDA requires no independent validation or approval of BP kiosks, and millions of consumers are using purely recreational kiosks without understanding the risks. At PharmaSmart®, we welcome the high-profile attention the issue has received from leading health organizations. As a result, we are getting great feedback from our clients looking to upgrade to our clinical-grade BP kiosks, connect PharmaSmart® data to providers, and truly drive health outcomes.”
Sarkis also pointed out that recreational BP kiosks are designed for small and medium-sized arms, excluding people with large arms and those most at risk for hypertension. “It’s important to understand that millions of Americans are using recreational BP kiosks off-label, meaning the device is not designed to accommodate their arm circumference. That leads to even more errors and mismanagement of blood pressure. All of this has become unacceptable in the age of value-based care.”
Nearly half of adults in the United States (47%) have hypertension. PharmaSmart® notes that consumer demand for validated BP kiosks is high. “Our market research shows that for 78% of kiosk users, clinical validation is ‘extremely important’. At PharmaSmart®, we are working hard to ensure every American has access to quality BP measurement.”
PharmaSmart® currently serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies across North America at top retail stores such as Price Chopper, Brookshire Grocery Company, Kinney Drugs, Save-on Foods, Walmart, and others. PharmaSmart® also serves major worksites, military bases, hospitals, and medical clinics nationally and internationally.
For more information, visit https://www.pharmacytoday.org/article/S1042-0991(22)00650-8/fulltext.
###
ABOUT PHARMACY TODAY
Pharmacy Today provides news and information for pharmacy professionals to improve medication use and advance patient care. Each issue contains in-depth coverage of drugs and diseases, practice trends, and laws and regulations affecting the pharmacy profession.
Subscriptions are a benefit of membership in the American Pharmacists Association. Pharmacy Today is also available to qualified, practicing pharmacists on an annual basis. To receive your free nonmember print subscription, please click here.
ABOUT PHARMASMART
PharmaSmart®, headquartered in Rochester, NY, USA, currently serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies such as Brookshire Grocery Company, Kinney Drugs, Coborn’s, Save-On Foods, London Drugs, Associated Food Stores, Leader, Good Neighbor, Astrup Drug, Harmons Grocery, Walmart Canada, Safeway Canada, Loblaws, Le Groupe Jean Coutu, Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Sobeys, Lawtons, and other fine pharmacies across the country. PharmaSmart® also serves major worksites, military bases, University Schools of Pharmacy, hospitals, and medical clinics.
PharmaSmart’s Health IT database currently holds more than (100) million patient biometric sessions, powering data integration with pharmacists and other providers for improved care. For more information visit the company's website at www.PharmaSmart.com or follow us on social media @pharmasmartinternational.
Michelle Harris
PharmaSmart
+1 800-781-0323 ext. 323
mharris@pharmasmart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Why a PharmaSmart Kiosk?