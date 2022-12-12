Patient Lift Pendant Market to Grow at USD 2297.82 Mn by 2029, Size, Share, Demands, Top Leaders and Growth Factors
The market for patient lift pendant is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of disabilities is notably driving the patient lift pendant market growth. The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, fractures, chronic wounds, stroke, paralysis, diabetes, and obesity is growing.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the patient lift pendant market which was USD 1,420.1 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2297.82 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Segmentation:
The patient lift pendant market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Ceiling/ Overhead Lift
Stair Lift
Mobile/ Floor Lift
Sit to Stand Lift
Bath and Pool Lift
Lifting Slings
Lifting Accessories
Application
Intensive Care Unit
Operating rooms
End User
Hospitals
Home Care
Elderly Care Facility
Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-patient-lift-pendant-market
Key Market Players:
Arjo (Sweden), DJO LLC (U.S.), Drive DeVilbiss healthcare (U.K.), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products Inc. (U.S.), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Handicare Group (Sweden), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Joerns Healthcare LLC (U.S.), Medline Industries Inc. (U.S.)
Browse More Info @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-patient-lift-pendant-market
