WVDOH maintenance spending: Legislative audit reveals results

In 2019, in conjunction with Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, Gov. Justice and the WVDOH launched the Secondary Roads Initiative, which specifically targets the roads West Virginians drive on every day for previously underfunded maintenance work.



The initiative helped the WVDOH return to what state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., calls the “roots” of the WVDOH as a maintenance organization to take care of existing infrastructure, and allowed for an increased emphasis on core maintenance. Core maintenance includes milling and filling potholes to keep roads smooth, clearing ditches to keep water off roadways, removing brush and trees from overhead to allow the sun in to dry off wet roads, and stabilizing gravel roads. WVDOH has also worked to increase the capability of its workforce, providing equipment and training necessary to use its own crews for paving and pile wall drilling projects in addition to those let to contractors in order to pave more miles and repair more slides.