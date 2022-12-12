Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,885 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH maintenance spending: Legislative audit reveals results

In 2019, in conjunction with Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, Gov. Justice and the WVDOH launched the Secondary Roads Initiative, which specifically targets the roads West Virginians drive on every day for previously underfunded maintenance work.
 
The initiative helped the WVDOH return to what state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., calls the “roots” of the WVDOH as a maintenance organization to take care of existing infrastructure, and allowed for an increased emphasis on core maintenance.

Core maintenance includes milling and filling potholes to keep roads smooth, clearing ditches to keep water off roadways, removing brush and trees from overhead to allow the sun in to dry off wet roads, and stabilizing gravel roads. WVDOH has also worked to increase the capability of its workforce, providing equipment and training necessary to use its own crews for paving and pile wall drilling projects in addition to those let to contractors in order to pave more miles and repair more slides. 

You just read:

WVDOH maintenance spending: Legislative audit reveals results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.