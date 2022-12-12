Submit Release
Media Advisory: Criminal Sentencing Task Force Presents Final Report on Comprehensive Sentencing Reform

The Washington State Criminal Sentencing Task Force was formed in 2019 by the Legislature to undertake a comprehensive review of state sentencing laws. In a joint session of the House Public Safety Committee and the Senate Law & Justice Committee, the Task Force will present its final report.

WHAT: Comprehensive Sentencing Reform: Final Report of the Washington State Criminal Sentencing Task Force

The Task Force will present a final report including a discussion of the historical background of the Sentencing Reform Act and Sentencing Guidelines Commission, an overview of the establishment of the Task Force, an introduction of the Task Force members, an explanation of the consensus process used by the Task Force, a presentation on the current sentencing grid structure and the major policy recommendations of the task force. Individual members of the Task Force will then share their perspectives on the recommendations.

The following stakeholders were represented on the Task Force:

  • Senate (Sen. Dhingra; Sen. Gildon)
  • House (Rep. Goodman; Rep. Eslick)
  • Governor’s Office (Sonja Hallum – leaving Gov’s Office)
  • Caseload Forecast Council (Elaine Deschamps; Clela Steelhammer)
  • Department of Corrections (Mac Peavy; Dianne Ashlock)
  • Sentencing Guidelines Commission (Judge Saint Clair; Keri-Anne Jetzer)
  • Statewide Family Council (Melody Simle; Suzanne Cook)
  • Statewide Reentry Council (Francis Adewale)
  • Superior Court Judges’ Association (Judge Wiggs)
  • WACDA/WDA (Gregory Link; Kim Gordon)
  • WAPA (Jon Tunheim; Russell Brown)
  • WASPC (Chief Cobb; Chief Smith)
  • Association of Counties (Councilmember Young)
  • Minority and Justice Commission (Judge Galvan; Frank Thomas)
  • Fraternal Order of Police (Chief Schrimpsher)
  • Interests of Crime Victims (Tiffany Attrill; Kameon Quillen; Riddhi Mukhopadhyay; Megan Allen)
  • Interests of Incarcerated Persons (Waldo Waldron-Ramsey; Ginny Parham; Blaze Vincent; Nick Straley)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 14, 12:00 – 3:00 P.M.

WHERE: House Hearing Room A, John L. O’Brien Building, 504 15th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501

The joint session will also be broadcast on www.TVW.org.


