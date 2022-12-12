3M Partners with Global Mentorship Initiative to Support Underserved Students Around the World
Connecting First Generation College Students and Refugees with Job Opportunities
The GMI program provides a great framework for mentors to make an impact. 3M is pleased to support the GMI program and looks forward to seeing more 3Mers engaged as mentors around the world.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) has been awarded a 3Mgives grant towards the GMI mentorship program. GMI is a nonprofit which connects graduating college students from underserved communities to careers through a structured, short-term mentorship. Since launching in 2020, GMI has supported over 2,500 students in 92 countries, including 8 refugee camps. 76% of GMI program graduates land a job within six months of graduating.
— Chris Kondo, Global Social Investment Strategist
3M supports GMI’s mission by sponsoring students and providing mentors. “3Mers are always looking for ways to give back,” says Chris Kondo, Global Social Investment Strategist. “The GMI program provides a great framework for mentors to make an impact. 3M is pleased to support the GMI program and looks forward to seeing more 3Mers engaged as mentors around the world.”
“3M shares GMI’s commitment to leveraging technology to build a more equitable world,” says Jon Browning, CEO and Founder of GMI. “We are truly honored to receive this grant, which will allow us to reach hundreds of students around the world.”
The GMI mentorship program follows a comprehensive, 14-week mentorship curriculum developed by a team of educators and business leaders and proctored via a network of over 2,000 seasoned professionals from across the globe who volunteer as GMI mentors. In addition to providing financial support, 3M employees in all of their locations will be able to register as volunteer mentors and take advantage of this easy, accessible, and fulfilling volunteer opportunity.
For more information about Global Mentorship Initiative visit https://globalmentorship.org/.
To become a mentor visit https://globalmentorship.org/be-a-mentor/.
Ravenna Hennane
Global Mentorship Initiative
ravenna.hennane@globalmentorship.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Global Mentorship Initiative - Make a Difference