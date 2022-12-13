Montana Hospital Association has Selected Fi-Med Management as a Revenue Recovery Solution Partner for Montana Hospitals
Fi-Med addresses one of the major challenges for hospitals, ensuring that they have the revenues to survive the current economic challenges.”BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med, a revenue and risk software and services company, was recently endorsed by the Montana Hospital Association (MHA) as the preferred choice to address Montana hospitals revenue and risk needs . Through this endorsement, Fi-Med will be listed as the MHA’s only preferred revenue and risk provider.
The MHA is a hospital member organization that nominates vendors through a rigorous and lengthy vetting process, identifying revolutionary breakthroughs in healthcare solutions. The association collects organizational background, testimonials, references, offerings, and other essential company details.
Fi-Med was selected based on their outstanding contributions to revenue recovery and audit risk avoidance. “When it comes to assisting our hospitals in capturing all the reimbursement that they are entitled and avoiding a potentially costly audit, Fi-Med has a proven record of delivering an innovative and effective solution,” said Sean Becker, VP of Shared Services for the Montana Hospital Association. “Fi-Med has over a decade of hospital experience and to date has identified over $1B in revenue and audit risk for hospitals. Through this partnership we can address one of the major challenges for Montana hospitals and to ensure they have the revenues to deliver quality care to patients.”
Fi-Med is excited about the MHA partnership and looks forward to helping Montana hospital with their revenue challenges.
“Fi-Med addresses one of the major challenges for hospitals, ensuring that they have the revenues to survive the current economic challenges,” stated Adrian Velasquez, CEO and Founder. “We constantly hear from hospital executives about the challenges they are facing finding staff, increased labor and supply costs. We are proud of the fact that we help find and recover revenues that they have missed to support them in their goal of delivering quality care.”
Fi-Med’s proprietary revealMD technology was developed working with hospitals to identify and recover missed revenue and avoid costly compliance/audit risk. For over 10 years revealMD assisted hospitals to capture missed Fee for Service revenue. In 2020, Fi-Med launched revealMD RAF that has enabled hospitals to identify and capture revenue from their Medicare Advantage and other Value-Based Care programs.
MHA’s endorsement is appreciated and will help raise greater awareness of Fi-Med and the important service we provide to hospitals.
About Fi-Med Management, Inc.
Since 1993, Fi-Med has worked closely with healthcare organizations to maximize revenue and reduce risk—from catching billing errors to providing high-level safeguards against compliance risk. We have grown exponentially with a 98.2% customer renewal rate. Fi-Med has become a trusted expert in revenue recovery and financial healthcare management, compliance, risk assessment, and chronic care management. The success of Fi-Med is based on its commitment to working closely with our healthcare clients as a partner and not just as a vendor. We listen to our clients and how we can enhance our services and technology to support them best. Our success is based on the belief that we always give clients more than just the minimum to get by. We bring the human factor back to healthcare. Learn more at Fimed.com.
About Montana Hospital Association
The Montana Hospital Association (MHA) is a nonprofit organization with more than eighty members, including 100% of Montana’s hospitals, that provide the full spectrum of healthcare services. This includes hospital inpatient and outpatient services, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, physician services, assisted living, senior housing, and insurance services. MHA Ventures, Inc. is the for-profit subsidiary of MHA, created to deliver solutions that improve patient care, reduce operating costs and strengthen the financial viability of Montana's hospitals. Learn more at MTHA.org.
