GROOVY SMOOVIES BRINGING HOLLYWOOD TO HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY WITH VISIT FROM SHARK TANK STAR DAYMOND JOHN
The ritzy-themed smoothie shop is hosting a meet and great with business magnate, investor and TV star Daymond John.
“Daymond is one of most driven and disciplined people I know. Not only is John a great businessman but he’s also very kind and generous with his support and guidance; that means a lot”.”HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Smoovies, an award-winning movie themed smoothie shop located in downtown Haddonfield, New Jersey will host a meet and great with his long time and former business partner Daymond John, on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, from 7pm to 9pm.
John amassed $6 billion in product sales with his fashion company FUBU and is in his 13th season as a panelist on the ABC hit show, ‘Shark Tank. He’s also a NY Times best-selling author and named one of the top 50 public speakers in the world by ‘Real Leaders Magazine’
Groovy Smoovies owner Antonne Jones and John’s friendship began almost two decades ago which ultimately evolved into a business partnership. They formed ‘Display of Power Publishing Company’ which published John’s first two books, ‘Display of Power: How FUBU Changed a World of Fashion, Branding and Lifestyle and 'The Brand Within'.
Groovy Smoovies has been voted ‘Best Smoothies’ in South Jersey by South Jersey Magazine two years in a row and has become the go to spot for great smoothies in a family friendly environment. Groovy Smoovies recently launched a franchise program with new locations coming to Ocean City, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida and more expected throughout Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
According to Jones, he credits much of his business drive and success to John. “Daymond is one of most driven and disciplined people I know. Not only is John a great businessman but he’s also very kind and generous with his support and guidance; that means a lot”.
The event will be held at Groovy Smoovies 223 Kings Highway, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08003 and will include a meet and greet, autographs, photographs and a Q&A.
For franchise information, please contact Robert Katz in the Groovy Smoovies Franchise Department: robert@thestanwoodgroup.com
