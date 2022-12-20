JARC Florida to Host Sold-Out Golf Tournament at St. Andrews Country Club on January 30, 2023
Event to Honor Billi Marcus, One of America’s Most Philanthropic WomenBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be hosting a Golf Tournament at St. Andrews Country Club on Monday, January 30, 2023. The sold-out tournament will honor Billi Marcus, Chairman of the Billi Marcus Foundation and one of America’s most philanthropic women.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both players and non-players. Donations will be designated to scholarships for JARC Florida Participants. All Sponsors $5,000 and higher will be invited to a VIP reception Sunday, January 29th, 2023 and those who donate $180+ are invited to attend the post-tournament reception.
WHEN: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:30am
WHERE: St. Andrews Country Club, 17557 Claridge Oval W, Boca Raton, FL 33496
WHO: Chaired by Howard Halpern, Co-chairs Ed Levine & Jeffrey Tompkins, presenting sponsors include Billi & Bernie Marcus, Lynne & Howard Halpern, Tali & Martin F. Greenberg and Harriet & Ed Levine.
COST: To donate, please visit https://jarcfl.org/golf-tournament/ or contact Fallon Gechter at fallong@jarcfl.org or 561-558-2572.
DETAILS: The Billi Marcus Foundation’s gifts are often tied to golf events to benefit the organizations she supports. Combining her love of golf with her desire to give back, for sixteen years she ran a golf tournament as a fundraiser for Shepherd Center, an Atlanta not-for profit hospital devoted to treatment and rehabilitation of spinal cord injuries, brain injuries and neuromuscular problems. Billi also created “Camp Billi Marcus” to help working parents who might not otherwise have been able to send their children to summer programs. She also chaired and continues to be involved in the Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for breast cancer in Boca Raton, Florida.
Her Foundation has also contributed to the Ovarian Cancer Institute, Jewish Association for Residential Care (JARC) of Boca Raton and the Georgia Aquarium, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and the National Council of Jewish Women, to name a few.
*Media Welcome to attend and photograph/video!
About JARC FL
JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
