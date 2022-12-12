Several North Dakota State Capitol ADA Improvement Projects Completed

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today announced the completion of several Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates around the North Dakota State Capitol.

“We have made significant progress on ADA updates and know there is still more work to do to bring the 88-year-old Capitol complex closer to compliance,” said Capitol Grounds Planning Commission Chair, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. “We appreciate and value the feedback from stakeholders on what improvements are needed and look forward to continuing to listen and implement those improvements.”

“We have been working to update what we can around the Capitol as time and budget allows,” said Facility Management Director John Boyle. “The North Dakota State Capitol was completed in 1934 when there were no ADA guidelines, so we are excited to continue progress to make the building more accessible to all.”

OMB worked with Legislative Council to complete the following ADA improvement projects in the Capitol:

New handrails have been installed at the ramps on the west end of ground floor.

The restrooms on the 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th floors were remodeled and are now ADA accessible.

The Missouri River room has been remodeled into three family restrooms that are ADA accessible.

Signage was updated on all legislative meeting rooms and restrooms to include Braille.

A ramp was added to the Brynhild Haugland room.

Listening devices and equipment were installed in all legislative meeting rooms.

Legislative meeting rooms have been updated with 42-inch doors.

Automatic door openers have been installed on several legislative meeting room and both chamber doors.

These recent ADA improvement project updates began at the beginning of 2022.