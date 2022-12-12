Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,851 in the last 365 days.

Several North Dakota State Capitol ADA Improvement Projects Completed

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today announced the completion of several Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates around the North Dakota State Capitol.

“We have made significant progress on ADA updates and know there is still more work to do to bring the 88-year-old Capitol complex closer to compliance,” said Capitol Grounds Planning Commission Chair, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. “We appreciate and value the feedback from stakeholders on what improvements are needed and look forward to continuing to listen and implement those improvements.”

“We have been working to update what we can around the Capitol as time and budget allows,” said Facility Management Director John Boyle. “The North Dakota State Capitol was completed in 1934 when there were no ADA guidelines, so we are excited to continue progress to make the building more accessible to all.”

OMB worked with Legislative Council to complete the following ADA improvement projects in the Capitol:

  • New handrails have been installed at the ramps on the west end of ground floor.
  • The restrooms on the 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th floors were remodeled and are now ADA accessible.
  • The Missouri River room has been remodeled into three family restrooms that are ADA accessible.
  • Signage was updated on all legislative meeting rooms and restrooms to include Braille.
  • A ramp was added to the Brynhild Haugland room.
  • Listening devices and equipment were installed in all legislative meeting rooms.
  • Legislative meeting rooms have been updated with 42-inch doors.
  • Automatic door openers have been installed on several legislative meeting room and both chamber doors.

These recent ADA improvement project updates began at the beginning of 2022.

You just read:

Several North Dakota State Capitol ADA Improvement Projects Completed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.