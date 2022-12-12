COVID-19 Daily Update 12-12-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 12, 2022, there are currently 944 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,646 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Marion County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, a 50-year old female from Boone County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, and an 81-year old male from Wyoming County.

“We must work to prevent COVID from taking more of our loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The most effective way to do that is by getting vaccinated and staying up to date on boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (96), Boone (9), Braxton (7), Brooke (7), Cabell (34), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (27), Gilmer (3), Grant (8), Greenbrier (26), Hampshire (8), Hancock (9), Hardy (8), Harrison (33), Jackson (9), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (93), Lewis (5), Lincoln (16), Logan (10), McDowell (3), Marion (42), Marshall (11), Mason (6), Mercer (20), Mineral (25), Mingo (12), Monongalia (47), Monroe (11), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (21), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (10), Preston (13), Putnam (30), Raleigh (44), Randolph (12), Ritchie (8), Roane (13), Summers (8), Taylor (32), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (16), Wayne (4), Webster (7), Wetzel (12), Wirt (0), Wood (42), Wyoming (19). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.