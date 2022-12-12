LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions Wins Best GIPS® Policies & Procedures Contest

LightPoint Portfolio Solutions Hillary Sunderland, CFA®, CKA® Rick Laymon, CFP®, AIF®, CKA®

Faith-based asset manager selected as one of three winners of the 2022 Best GIPS® Policies and Procedures Contest sponsored by The Spaulding Group.

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions (“LightPoint”), an asset manager committed to biblically responsible investing for over 25 years, is pleased to announce that it is one of three winners of the 2022 Best GIPS® Policies and Procedures Contest.

The Best GIPS® Policies and Procedures Contest is sponsored by The Spaulding Group, an institutionally recognized global boutique performance measurement consulting and GIPS® standards specialist firm. The contest was open to all asset managers and asset owners who claim compliance with the GIPS standards and who submitted their policies and procedures to an independent review.

“We believe strongly in serving our clients by demonstrating a commitment to open, honest, and ethical practices, and are delighted to be awarded the Best 2022 GIPS Policies & Procedures,” said LightPoint Portfolio Solutions Chief Investment Officer Hillary Sunderland. “Given the complexity of the GIPS Standards, this is a fantastic achievement, and is a testament to the skill, diligence, and care taken by our team to adhere to comprehensive and rigorous rules governing the calculation, presentation, and distribution of performance.”

CEO Rick Laymon added, “I couldn’t be happier about this recognition and want to congratulate our outstanding investment team on their achievement. We seek to serve our clients with excellence and transparency and honor the Lord at the same time. This award highlights our commitment to pursuing these goals.”

The top three policies and procedures will appear in future issues of The Journal of Performance Measurement®. The winners will each receive a trophy and be honored at the 2023 Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk (PMAR) Conference.

About LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions

LightPoint™ Portfolio Solutions is a division of Beacon Wealth Consultants, Inc., a Roanoke, VA based investment advisor registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Beacon Wealth Consultants has been committed to faith-based investing for over 25 years and serves individual clients, corporate retirement plans, church retirement plans, and Christian financial. For additional information, please visit www.beaconwealth.com or www.lightpointportfoliosolutions.com.

LightPoint Portfolio Solutions™ claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein. To obtain GIPS® standards compliant performance information for LightPoint™ strategies, please contact Hillary Sunderland at (540) 345-3891.

Financial Planning & Investment Advisory services offered through Beacon Wealth Consultants, Inc., an Investment Advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.