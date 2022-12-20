Architectural Surfaces Acquires Da Vinci Marble
Expanded presence in Northern California strengthens and diversifies geographic footprint, while accelerating growth along the West CoastAUSTIN, TEXAS, US, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architectural Surfaces, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, has acquired Da Vinci Marble in San Carlos, California as part of the company’s strategic plan to grow its national footprint and expand options for customers.
Founded in 2004 by Joe and Leslie Concilla, Da Vinci is a premier distributor of natural stone and decorative tile serving the San Francisco and Palo Alto-area markets. Da Vinci’s long-standing commitment to a frictionless customer experience and one-stop shopping for a curated offering of hand-selected products from Italy and around the world is a natural fit with the Architectural Surfaces brand. With their focus on maintaining strong connections to both the A&D communities and the Italian quarries and suppliers where much of their products are sourced, the synergies are clear.
Architectural Surfaces’ CEO Dave Bushland says, “I’m delighted to welcome Da Vinci Marble to the Architectural Surfaces family. We’re excited to expand our footprint into the northern California market alongside a partner whose strong reputation only serves to enhance our emphasis on product and experiential excellence.”
Joe Concilla, co-founder of Da Vinci Marble added, “Leslie and I are excited to be part of the team and we look forward to continuing to serve customers with superb products, service and people, now with the added benefit of a strong national partner to help drive growth and innovation.”
ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL SURFACES
Architectural Surfaces is a national company with the soul of a family business and a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications. The strength of our global sourcing and national presence allows us to offer a deep inventory of the finest quality materials delivered when and where you need them, while our local roots ensure a commitment to knowledge and relationships that run deeper than any transaction.
Architectural Surfaces is an affiliated portfolio company of Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. www.suncappart.com
