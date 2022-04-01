Architectural Surfaces Acquires ARC Natural Surfaces
Extended reach into Mid-Atlantic region allows for accelerated growth and additional support to current locations along Northeast corridorAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architectural Surfaces, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, announces the acquisition of ARC Natural Surfaces in Virginia Beach and Ashland, Virginia.
Operating from two expansive facilities in Virginia, ARC is a leading importer and distributor of natural stone and quartz. Their natural stone offering includes over 500 varieties, making theirs one of the largest selections in the country. Each piece of stone is handpicked by their team from the best quarries in Brazil, Europe, Africa, Asia and the United States.
Patrick Dussinger, Architectural Surfaces CEO, says he’s, “delighted to welcome ARC to the Architectural Surfaces family and I look forward to evolving together. In addition to creating enhanced benefits for customers, ARC’s locations will help increase our geographic scale in the Mid-Atlantic market and strengthen our distribution capabilities along the east coast.”
ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL SURFACES
Architectural Surfaces is a national company with the soul of a family business and a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications. The strength of our global sourcing and national presence allows us to offer a deep inventory of the finest quality materials delivered when and where you need them, while our local roots ensure a commitment to knowledge and relationships that run deeper than any transaction.
Architectural Surfaces is owned by Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. www.suncappart.com
