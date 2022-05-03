Architectural Surfaces Acquires Pacifica Wholesale Tile & Stone
Expanded reach into Southern California creates opportunities for improved direct operational synergies and enhanced product offerings.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architectural Surfaces, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, announces the acquisition of Pacifica Wholesale Tile and Stone in Anaheim, California.
Pacifica is a premier source for distinctive stone slab and tile products for the Southern California market. From their expansive showroom and warehouse located in central Anaheim, they focus on exceptional customer service and superior product quality. Ranging from masterfully crafted porcelain to stunning natural stone quarried from around the world, Pacifica offers an extensive selection to fit all unique specifications.
“Pacifica’s solid reputation for high-quality materials aligns with Architectural Surfaces’ emphasis on product excellence. Their focus on unparalleled customer service and their tenured relationships will be invaluable to our future success in the Southern California market,” says Architectural Surfaces’ CEO Patrick Dussinger. He continued, “We’re excited to combine our buying power, product offering, and operational synergies with Pacifica’s deep local industry expertise.”
Bardia Mohseni, President of Pacifica commented, “This acquisition will allow Pacifica to continue offering exceptional products and service along with additional resources including further access to superb materials, an established quartz product line, and the ability to expand deeper into the SoCal market.”
ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL SURFACES
Architectural Surfaces is a national company with the soul of a family business and a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications. The strength of our global sourcing and national presence allows us to offer a deep inventory of the finest quality materials delivered when and where you need them, while our local roots ensure a commitment to knowledge and relationships that run deeper than any transaction.
Architectural Surfaces is an affiliated portfolio company of Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. www.suncappart.com
