Expert Content Strategy Helps HPN Global Partner Conference Reach New Heights
Over 600 professionals gathered to learn and network with leaders at the HPN Global 2022 Partner Conference. Your Brand Voice traveled there to tell the story.
This year's conference was a huge success, our team worked hard to create compelling content that captured the essence of the conference and helped attendees get the most out of their experience.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HPN Global Partner Conference, held in Denver last November, was a huge success thanks in part to the efforts of Your Brand Voice, the official content marketer for the event. Your Brand Voice played a key role in the planning and execution of the conference, providing expert content strategy and storyboarding services to ensure that all materials aligned with HPN's objectives.
— Bryan Bruce - Founder of Your Brand Voice
Throughout the three-day event, Your Brand Voice produced a total of 14 videos, including daily recaps and a final recap, as well as live social media updates and behind-the-scenes footage. The conference were the expert-led panel discussions, keynote speeches, and breakout sessions that highlighted the latest trends in technology, hospitality, and communications. With so many professionals connecting, learning, and growing together in one place, there were countless stories shared. The team also created a variety of reels, photos, and stories that captured the energy and excitement of the conference, generating a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) among followers. Capturing the energy and excitement of the conference helps create the fear of missing out, which is essential to Your Brand Voice's strategy to market future conferences and or events. While capturing the content, Your Brand Voice also made use of key technology to streamline the editing and publishing process, allowing for rapid turnaround of daily updates.
On Facebook, HPN Global's page reached 237,898 people, an increase of 420.5% from last year. This shows that the content produced by Your Brand Voice was able to effectively reach and engage a large audience on this platform. Similarly, the conference's Instagram account saw a significant increase in reach, with 45,887 followers, up 210.4% from last year. This demonstrates that the conference was able to effectively leverage Instagram to reach and engage with attendees and followers.
Overall, the HPN Global Partner Conference was a major success, with over 600 industry professionals in attendance. Your Brand Voice's coverage helped to capture the vibrancy and energy of the event, and the team's efforts contributed to a 1,082.4% increase in LinkedIn page views and a 1,049.9% increase in unique visitors during the month of the event. These are impressive results that demonstrate the effectiveness of Your Brand Voice's content marketing strategies and tactics.
About Your Brand Voice: Your Brand Voice is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Orlando, Florida. With over 30 years of marketing experience, we provide top-quality marketing services to brands around the world. Our team specializes in data-driven marketing strategies, using insights from across different platforms and channels to improve marketing efficiency and effectiveness. By integrating these insights together, we are able to fuel your brand's growth and efficiency like an entire team working for you 24/7. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://yourbrandvoice.com/
About HPN Global: HPN Global is a sourcing platform that helps hotels and clients form long-term relationships by providing a single point of contact for each hotel. The company's proprietary procurement system is designed to be efficient, fast, and value-driven, and it allows hotels to quickly and easily submit bids for RFPs. HPN Global's goal is to generate savings for customers and create lasting partnerships through its vendor relationships, depth of experience, and purchasing power. HPN Global is motivated by its commitment to providing value for its customers and building strong relationships to drive that value. For more information, please visit https://hpnglobal.com/.
