Sofema Online's B2B feedback for 2022
Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com presents feedback for their business-to-business features in 2022SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com reviews customer feedback regarding their business-to-business features during the last year.
Commented Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services: “After asking a number of clients which one feature they found useful in 2022, Sofema understood that without question it was the ability of their corporate clients to sign up delegates for online training with Sofema Online for immediate enrollment and to receive a single invoice at the end of the month.”
This feature eases the administrative burden for both Sofema and the client. It also produces better discounts for the client (discounts of course increase with the number of enrollments).
About “Client Account – Choose Now – Pay Later”
This option is open to all members of the Sofema “Privilege Training Partner” program (PTP).
Additional details are available on this page
Sofema PTP program membership request
PTP clients are able to apply for “Client Account – Choose Now – Pay Later” by emailing team@sassofia.com
About Sofema Online
Sofema Online platform specializes in delivering niche regulatory courses, typical of their training. Major benefits include convenience and flexibility, availability, ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations.
A fundamental requirement for online training is to ensure that it provides the essential content which is focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter. Sofema Online ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor.
More details about Sofema's corporate clients are available at www.sofemaonline.com. Additional questions or comments are addressed at team@sassofia.com
