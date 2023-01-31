Spring Systems Partners with Loren Data for Rapid Vendor Enablement

Loren Data Corp. announced today that Spring Systems has partnered with them to migrate its B2B traffic onto ECGrid, Loren Data's Tier-1 Value-Added-Network.

From start to finish, the team at Loren Data was reliable, responsive, and professional. We’re confident that our EDI traffic is in the best possible hands.” — Chris Hult

MARINA DEL RAY, CA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that Spring Systems, a long-standing EDI Compliance and Integration Service Provider based in New York, has partnered with Loren Data to migrate its B2B traffic onto ECGrid, their Tier-1 Value-Added-Network.

With the ever-growing need for efficiency in the Retail Supply Chain, Spring Systems has experienced a significant increase in clients seeking to connect with their trading partners to exchange business documents over EDI. Wanting a reliable, secure, and high-performing Network to handle their record traffic level, Spring Systems chose Loren Data’s ECGrid.

“We wanted a fast, seamless migration to the best EDI network for our customers and that’s exactly what we got from Loren Data,” said Chris Hult, founder and CEO of Spring Systems. “From start to finish, the team at Loren Data was reliable, responsive, and professional. We’re confident that our EDI traffic is in the best possible hands.”

“I have known Chris and his team for many years and was always impressed by their ability to quickly enable their customers into production,” said Tony D’Angelo, CSO at Loren Data Corp. “By leveraging our ECGrid service provider features, Spring Systems can shorten that time even further and still take advantage of our best-in-class support and service. We are excited to welcome Chris and his team to our family of partners.”

ECGrid is the trusted backbone for global supply chain networks, allowing the provisioning of mailboxes for Retailers, Manufacturers & 3PLs to send and receive EDI documents directly to and from their business partners. In addition, ECGrid enables EDI solution providers, like Spring Systems, to establish their own B2B Community and Supplier network and quickly enable their clients to world-class, managed EDI connectivity with 100% control and rich analytics.

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

About Spring Systems

Since 2002, Spring Systems has provided a vital link between Retailers, Vendors, and the many Trading Partners that make up the supply chain. Their unique combination of Web Self-Service, Full Service, and Integrated Service enables them to provide solutions for any vendor no matter the size of their organization or budget.

Media/Press

Linda Moore

Office: 310-827-7400

marketing@ld.com