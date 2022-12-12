Torque Limiter Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly 401,488.91 thousand with Healthy CAGR of 5.2% by 2030
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global torque limiter market is expected to reach the value of USD 401,488.91 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The torque limiter market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Any apparatus with spinning parts can be protected by using torque limiters. A torque limiter can ensure that torque never exceeds dangerous levels if there is any chance that a drive shaft will transmit too much torque to the driven shaft or tangential components. The components introduce a disconnect technique while coupling the two rotating bodies. The high adoption of torque limiters in the aerospace industry is expected to boost market growth, while the high carbon footprint of the automotive sector may restrain the market growth. Grow in awareness about enhanced safety systems is expected to act as an opportunity, and a lack of technological awareness about the functioning of products may challenge the market growth.
Market Overview:
The set point is never exceeded due to torque limiters. These pieces prevent mechanical overload and failures by restricting torque forces to that the rotatable components can safely handle them. They may operate on their own or in tandem with electrical sensors. Mechanical torque limiters are sometimes referred to as overload clutches.
Recent Development
In November 2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. announced they had launched a brand-new SIL3/Ple Brake System Flyer. It is an advanced braking system technology that provides enhanced safety performance required to meet demanding safety regulations on applications, including people moving and lifting equipment. The company will attract more customers and expand its product portfolio through this product launch.
In September 2019, Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG. launched Intelligent safety for small brakes. It has power transmission and is not only able to monitor and supply safety brakes without the use of sensors. It also supplies data and therefore provides intelligent safety. Through this product, the company has attracted more customers and expanded its product portfolio.
REPORT METRIC DETAILS
Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030
Base Year 2022
Historic Years: 2021 (Customizable to 2020 - 2016)
Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Thousand, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD
The Torque Limiter Market is Dominated by Firms Such as
Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc.
Regal Beloit Americas, Inc.
ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.
Altra Industrial Motion
Dalton Gear Company
RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION
Fenner Drives, Inc.
Mayr GmbH + Co. KG
KTR Systems GmbH
Nexen Group, Inc.
Howdon
TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO.
Cross+Morse
Industrial Clutch Parts Ltd
Key Market Segments Covered in Torque Limiter Industry Research
Global torque limiter market is segmented on the basis of type, torque range, bore range, drive arrangement, design, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
BY Type
Friction Torque Limiter
Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter
Shear Pin
Hydraulic
Magnetic
Electronic
Others
BY Torque Range
501 to 3,000 NM
151 to 500 NM
Greater than 3,000 NM
Less than 150 NM
BY Bore Range
55 mm – 92 mm
Upto 55 mm
93 mm – 150 mm
More than 150 mm
BY Drive Arrangement
Coupling
Pilot Mount
BY Design
Slip Clutch
Disconnect Torque Limiter
BY Application
Conveyors
Gearboxes
Generators
Motor
BY End-User
Aerospace & Defense
Packaging and labelling
Paper and printing
Transportation
Metal Industry
Mining Industry
Energy and power
Farm & Agriculture
Food and beverages
Textiles
Plastic and rubber
Medical & Surgical Tools
Water & Wastewater
Torque Limiter Market Regional Analysis/Insights
Torque limiter market segmented on the basis of countries U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
All country based analysis of torque limiter market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Torque limiter market on the basis of type has been segmented as friction, balls & rollers and others. Based on range, torque limiter market has been segmented into <150 Nm, 151–500 Nm, 501–3,000 Nm, >3,000 Nm. On the basis of end-use industry, torque limiter market has been segmented into food and beverages, plastic and rubber, paper and printing, fabricated metal manufacturing, packaging & labelling, energy & power and others.
Torque limiter is defined as a type of protective device that is used to protect mechanical equipment from the damage caused due to overloads. They are also used in various industries such as food and beverages, plastic and rubber, paper and printing, fabricated metal manufacturing, packaging and labelling, energy and power and others.
Global Torque Limiter Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Key Industry Drivers:
High adoption of torque limiter in the aerospace industry
The success of every electric and future electric aircraft depends upon the safety and dependability of electrical actuators (EA). By limiting the amount of torque that the actuator drive train components are subjected to, torque limiters increase the reliability of electromechanical actuators (EMA). If the shaft's transmitted torque surpasses a certain threshold, the shaft gives way gradually. This protects against the potential failure and jamming of the actuator.
Emergence of EVs and their torque limiter system
The automotive industry has grown enormously due to the rising demand for luxurious electric vehicles. Most electric vehicles (EVs) come as battery electric vehicles, which use a battery to store the electrical energy that powers the vehicles. Some of the factors driving the sales of electric vehicles include stringent government regulations towards vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficiency, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. This adds to the adoption of electric vehicles as all-electric vehicles are zero-emission, thus effectively minimizing carbon emissions.
Opportunity
Rising trends for the packaging industry across the globe
The power of packaging is gaining importance in different industries such as food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many others. As the packaging represents brand recognition and heavily influences consumer-buying behavior. Moreover, the packaging industry is going automated over the years. Automation involves the usage of robots for handling products in the packaging process. These robots move the products at different stages and are held for the required time. However, the automation equipment uses robots, which in turn use motors and gears to control the motion of the conveyors and the products. Thus, automation has helped the packaging industry to gain more importance.
Restraint/Challenge
The low product lifetime of the torque limiter
A torque limiter, often an overload clutch, is a straightforward machine that safeguards mechanical equipment against damage. This is one of the most useful devices for vehicles, aircraft, conveyor belts, and many other motored mechanisms. On the other hand it too has a negative side.
Key Pointers Covered in Torque Limiter Market and Forecast to 2030
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Our report offers the following data from 2023 to 2030: –
– Torque Limiter Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
– Market share analysis of the top industry players.
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
–Torque Limiter Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
–Torque Limiter Industry Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
