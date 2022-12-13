Dr. Björn Schmidt joins Jedox as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
An operationally focused CFO with roots in tech investment banking and venture capital, Schmidt will propel Jedox to the next phase of growth.
Bjorn’s wealth of knowledge in finance, FP&A, investing and executive experience in tech scale-ups will be a true asset to our leadership team, accelerating our success and global growth traction.”FREIBURG, GERMANY, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the most adaptable planning and performance management platform serving the integrated business planning needs of organizations across the world, has named Dr. Björn Schmidt as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). For over ten years Björn has helped propel companies in technology and SaaS to both imagine and achieve their full potential.
— Florian Winterstein, CEO at Jedox
Prior to joining Jedox, Björn served as CFO of Quentic, where he ushered the company to and through a strategic acquisition by AMCS to achieve the third highest multiple in the history of seed investor High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). Björn also served as CFO of Blacklane and was Managing Director of IEG – Investment Banking Group. He has also held various corporate finance and venture capital positions with Deutsche Bank, Axel Springer, Epic Companies (ProSiebenSat.1) and the Metro Group. As CFO at Jedox, Schmidt will focus on what he calls “smart growth,” achieved through effective management and relentless focus on both capital and human capital. Smart growth also must be sustainable, which demands authenticity, patience, and proactive prioritization of what is most important to an organization.
“The Jedox team, culture, product-market fit, customer value and economics are exciting to see as a finance leader and former investor,” states Schmidt. “I’m excited and honored to serve as CFO to a company with such a talented team and bright future.”
The growing team of C-suite leaders at Jedox illustrates the growth-at-scale that got a game-changing push in January 2021 with a $100+ million investment led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The Insight investment continues to enable Jedox to significantly accelerate customer growth and expand its global footprint while enhancing its robust platform for cross-departmental integrated business planning, reporting, and analysis.
Björn aims to cultivate a culture of decisiveness and adaptability while keeping the interests of all stakeholders, including teams, customers, executives, and investors in mind. In alignment with the Jedox philosophy, Schmidt believes the finance organization adds substantial and essential value by integrating closely with teams across the broader organization to help them make smarter, data-driven business decisions and outperform expectations every day.
“Bjorn’s wealth of knowledge in finance, FP&A, and investing as well as his proven experience as an executive in tech scale-ups will be a true asset to our leadership team and help to further accelerate our success journey and global growth traction,” says Florian Winterstein, Chief Executive Officer at Jedox. “We are thrilled to welcome him as CFO.”
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible. http://www.jedox.com
