VE Gaming Signs Major Deal to Launch American Basketball Association Video Game

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

The success seen by the “NBA 2K” franchise continues to be astounding. There is a real opportunity to market to that gaming audience with our ABA game in addition to our street-based basketball game” — Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle subsidiary, VE Gaming, announces the signing of the license agreement with the American Basketball Association to create an officially-licensed ABA video game

The team at VE Gaming has recorded another major feat as the company recently signed a license agreement with the American Basketball Association, granting the company the right to create an officially-licensed ABA video game. “We see massive potential in an ABA-focused video game, as we look to continue building ties to this large professional basketball league. The success seen by the “NBA 2K” franchise continues to be astounding and we feel there is a real opportunity to market to that gaming audience with our ABA game in addition to our street-based basketball game,” said Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

A report published by Grand View Research put the size of the global video market at $195.65 billion in 2021, with a projection that it will hit $583.69 billion by 2030. However, VE Gaming looks set to create a new experience for gamers, especially NBA lovers, as it acquires the license to develop an "NBA 2K" styled video game.

The move is a landmark, as it will undoubtedly increase the popularity of the ABA while taking the gaming experience to a whole new level, with the game featuring ABA teams, players, and other related content. Under the terms of the agreement, VE Gaming and the ABA will utilize a profit-sharing model.

VE Gaming will build on the NBA 2K franchise and its successes over the years, with NBA 2K22 having over 1.9 million daily players in 2022, according to Levvvel.com. Take-Two Interactive, the game developer and owner of the "NBA 2K" franchise, reported an 11% increase in profits during the fiscal year 2022. Total net revenue for the period was $930 million, a feat majorly attributed to its successful NBA franchise. The latest release of the game, NBA 2K23, already garnered more than 39,171 hours of playing time.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

