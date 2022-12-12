Federal Child Care Legislation Must Explicitly Provide Full and Equitable Inclusion of Private Child Care Operators
With Almost 70% of Child Care Being Delivered by Private Operators, Legislation Must Respect the Makeup of Alberta’s System and Fully Include Private Operators
If the federal government does not specifically include private child care operators in its Act, AACE will ask the Government of Alberta to use its new Sovereignty legislation to oppose it.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE), a not-for-profit created to keep private child care as a choice for Alberta families, is urging the Government of Canada to ensure that parental choice is a primary consideration when An Act Respecting Early Learning and Child Care in Canada is introduced.
— Krystal Churcher, AACE Chair
AACE is calling for full and equitable inclusion of private child care delivery to be explicitly written into the legislation. Any federal legislation that favours public delivery of child care over private delivery will be seen as a direct attack on Alberta’s system, and will be strongly opposed by Alberta’s private operators, who make up almost 70% of child care seats in this province.
“If the federal government does not specifically include full and equitable inclusion of private child care operators in its Act, AACE will formally ask the Government of Alberta to use its new Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to oppose the legislation,” said AACE Board Chair, Krystal Churcher.
Private child care operators are also asking to have a meaningful seat at the table for all discussions related to child care in Canada – something that has not happened to date.
“So far, discussions about the child care system at the federal level have focussed mostly on nationalizing early learning and child care and prioritizing non-profit and public service delivery,” continued Churcher. “This is completely unacceptable and a slap in the face to Alberta’s child care operators, as well as to Alberta parents, who want the ability to choose child care programs that fit their family needs, values, and preferences.”
AACE believes that the Government of Canada is listening to one set of child care stakeholders at the expense of others and that an ideological agenda is being promoted by well funded and organized advocates that don’t reflect all voices on the topic. The Association points to the Federal Government’s recently announced National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care, which does not have a single private child care center operator on it, and almost no representation from Alberta.
“Private child care operators are increasingly frustrated by the federal Government’s messaging and actions related to child care in Canada,” continued Churcher. “There are organizations and elected officials advocating for a fully nationalized child care system who believe that private operators have no role in child care delivery. This is disrespectful to Alberta’s world-class child care delivery system and to Alberta’s child care operators, who show up every day to provide the best service possible to children and families.”
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs has recently asked Minister Gould’s office to have representatives from Alberta’s private child care sector to be added to the National Advisory Council and so far has not received a satisfactory response. The Association plans to continue fighting for its sector in Alberta and for a system that respects Alberta’s private child care operators, as well as the right for parents to choose a child care center that meets their needs.
“Despite what some advocates and special interest groups claim, the business model of child care providers has no bearing on the quality of child care and should have no consideration in federal legislation.”
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs has been in discussions with likeminded associations that represent private child care providers in other provinces who share similar concerns. These groups plan to work together in the coming months to ensure that the private child care sector is fully and equitably included in federal legislation.
