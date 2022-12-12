LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Alternative Energy appoints Mr. Athanasios Kotrotsos as an independent, non-executive director

The addition strengthens the board’s expertise in the circular and Climate Change economy

Lion Alternative Energy, a company dedicated to developing technologies that support the transition to sustainable, clean energy, announces that it has appointed Mr. Athanasios Kotrotsos to its Board of Directors.

They join at an exciting time for the Company as it continues to drive its strategy of building climate-change technologies. The additions complement the existing Board and will provide valuable perspectives as the Company continues to execute its strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all Lion's shareholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Lion's Chairman & CEO, Kostas Liapis, said "We are pleased to welcome Athanasios to our Board. With his breadth of global expertise and relationships ranging from geopolitics to economics and natural capital, Athanasios will further enable us to understand environmental problems and how we can change systems at speed and scale in the California area. He will provide world-class leadership and guidance to our global network.”

About Athanasios Kotrotsos:

Mr. Kotrotsos has more than 20 years of experience in real estate investment. His expertise lies in sustainable development as both a developmental economist and environmentalist. He has significant experience in the real estate business and environmental investments in California. He bring years of leadership to help address the consumption challenge and speed up the transition to a circular and Climate Change economy.

About Lion Alternative Energy plc

Lion Alternative Energy is a company driven by public-private action and collaboration on the Climate Change economy. Lion is a company dedicated to developing technologies that support the transition to a sustainable, clean environment. Lion’s portfolio of technologies includes technologies addressing nano-carbon coatings, green hydrogen production, solar thermal, large-scale battery storage, materials recycling and SOx/NOx abatement. Lion’s technologies also have additional applications for medical devices and implants.