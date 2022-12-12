Compostable Packaging Market is Projected to Reach USD 75013.52 million at a CAGR of 6.20 % by 2029
Compostable Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide, Growth Prospects, Trends and Demand, Insights and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ” A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as Global Compostable Packaging Market with market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Market research report execution is becoming very critical for the successful businesses as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. A dependable Compostable Packaging Market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analyzing, and collecting data and information. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures of market research analysis. Furthermore, the superior Compostable Packaging Market business report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even take critical business decisions.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the compostable packaging market was valued at USD 46360.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75013.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.
With increasing consumer demand for compostable materials, companies are developing eco-friendly packaging to satisfy their consumers and focus on improving the world. APP Sinar Mas as one of the leading company of pulp and paper which has brought an advanced eco-friendly solution in the food and beverage packaging market. Foopak Bio Natura is also designed eco-friendly paperboard that takes inspiration from nature. It is appropriate for food packaging and single-use cup. Compostable packaging represents a sustainable, eco-friendly process of packaging.
Market Definition :
Compostable products are those product which can biodegrade and disintegrate into natural elements such as biomass, water, and carbon dioxide in a composting environment and leaving no harmful element in the soil. The compostable plastic packaging material contains PBS, PBAT, PHA, PLA, starch blends. These compostable mimic conventional plastic's positive qualities, such as shelf stability, barrier properties, durability, etc., with one difference, i.e. these materials are fully compostable. Compostable material are providing nutrients to the earth when it has completely broken down. In order for packaging material and products to qualify as compostable, they must completely decompose and break down into natural elements within a short time after disposal.
The major players covered in the Compostable Packaging report are
TIPA Ltd (Israel)
SmartSolve Industries (US)
Özsoy Plastik (Turkey)
Ultra-Green Sustainable Packaging (US)
Hoşgör Plastik (Turkey)
Eurocell S.r.l (UK)
Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)
(US), Kruger Inc. (Canada)
Amcor PLC (Switzerland)
Mondi (UK)
International Paper Company (US)
Smurfit Kappa (US)
DS Smith (UK)
Klabin SA (Brazil)
Rengo Co. Ltd (Japan)
WestRock Company (US)
Stora Enso (Sweden)
Bemis manufacturing company (US)
Rocktenn (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
Clearwater Paper Corporation (US)
Among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
To bestow clients with the most excellent results, Compostable Packaging Market research report has been generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology. The report supports to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. In this report, trends of Compostable Packaging Market industry are formulated on macro level which helps clients and the businesses figure out market place and possible future issues. The top notch Compostable Packaging Market report provides key measurements, status of the manufacturers while proving as a noteworthy source of direction for the businesses and organizations.
Each parameter included in the world class Compostable Packaging Market report is again researched deeply for the better and actionable market insights. Proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services come together to generate this world-class market research report. This market report is a window to the Compostable Packaging Market industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Compostable Packaging Market is a professional and meticulous report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.
Understanding the opportunities and progress of Compostable Packaging Market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.
Study the different segments of the Compostable Packaging Market and the dynamics of Compostable Packaging in the market.
Categorize Compostable Packaging segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market
To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Compostable Packaging Market.
To verify region-specific growth and development in the Compostable Packaging Market.
Understand the key stakeholders in the Compostable Packaging Market and the value of the competitive image of the Compostable Packaging Market leaders.
To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Compostable Packaging Market.
Compostable Packaging Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise the demand in food industry
The compostable packaging in the food and beverage industry is expected to witness the market's growth due to the nonstop demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages in the market. The demand for bottled water is attributed to customers' propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water due to the fear of diseases resulting from drinking polluted tap water, and the ease of convenience and portability provided by bottled water.
Awareness of packaging waste in landfills and oceans
The awareness of packaging waste leakage in public, especially for plastic waste, into the environment has augmented considerably during past years. This has enforced to increase the demand for sustainable effort from brand retailers and owners to choose compostable packaging materials which are expected to increase the demand of compostable packaging in the market
Increase the demand of ecofriendly packaging
Increasing awareness regarding environmental packaging across the developed countries is growing the adoption rate of compostable packaging in large companies, for example the Coca-Cola Company, Unilever Group, and Danone. These companies are adopting compostable packaging to retain their customer base, which is driving the compostable packaging market globally.
Opportunities
The government's rising initiatives for manufacturing compostable materials for the packaging are expected to accelerate the compostable packaging market. The increasing investments for these packaging solutions will also provide the profitable opportunities for the growth of the compostable packaging market. Furthermore, increase in emerging new markets and strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers and further increase useful opportunities for the market's growth rate.
Global Compostable Packaging Market Scope
The compostable packaging market is segmented on the basis of products, material, packaging layer, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Bags
Trays
Cups
Plates
Films
Lids
Straws
Cutlery
Bowls
Clamshells
Pouches and Sachets
Others
Material
Plastic
Paper and Paperboard
Others
Packaging Layer
Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging
Tertiary Packaging
Distribution Channel
B2B
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
E-commerce
Others
End-User
Food and Beverages
Medical
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Agriculture
Textile Goods
Personal and Home Care
Chemical
Others
Key questions answered in the report:
Which are the five top players of the Compostable Packaging Market?
How will the Compostable Packaging Market change in the next five years?
Which product and application will take a lion's share of the Compostable Packaging Market?
What are the drivers and restraints of the Compostable Packaging Market?
Which regional market will show the highest growth?
What will be the and size of the Compostable Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?
How DBMR is different than other Market Research Providers:
The inception of DBMR has been backed by providing clients with a holistic view of market conditions and future possibilities/opportunities to reap maximum profits out of their businesses and assist in decision making. Our team of in-house analysts and consultants works tirelessly to understand your needs and suggest the best possible solutions to fulfill your research requirements.
Compostable Packaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights :
The compostable packaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, material, packaging layer, distribution channel and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the compostable packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
During the forecast period, North America dominates the compostable packaging market in terms of revenue and market share. This is due to the growing demand for compostable packaging in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the compostable packaging market due to favourable regulations from the government and increased awareness among the consumers within this region.
During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to significant demand from various end user industries and government emphasis on efficient packaging management.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Contents: Compostable Packaging Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segment
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
7 Compostable Packaging Market, by Product Type
8 Compostable Packaging Market, by Modality
9 Compostable Packaging Market, by Type
10 Compostable Packaging Market, by Mode
11 Compostable Packaging Market, by End User
12 Compostable Packaging Market, by Geography
13 Compostable Packaging Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
