Smart Waste Management Market to Witness Impressive Growth of USD 1528.62 Million by 2029
Global Smart Waste Management Market was valued at USD 423.60 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1528.62 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Residential accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the high demand for waste management services from residential sector. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Smart waste management is the process of imposing the technique used to monitor the collection, disposal and transportation of waste material services for effective waste management operations. This involves the internet of things (IoT), which contains a broad variety of cameras, mobile computers and others.
According to a report, urban populations produce is known to produce approximately 4.6 Kilograms of solid waste per capital. Thus, government of various regions are highly investing in the urban waste collection. IoT based waste bins among others are widely being deployed as they are more feasible to collect waste effectively.
Major Companies Operating at both regional and global levels:
IBM,
SAP,
SENSONEO (Slovakia)
Enevo (Hong Kong)
Big Belly Solar, LLC. (US)
Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Urbiotica (Spain)
WAVIoT (US)
Pepperl+Fuchs (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)
OnePlus Systems Inc (China)
Covanta Holding Corporation (US)
RecycleSmart Solutions. (Canada)
Veolia (France)
Republic Services, Inc. (US)
Enerkem (Canada)
Building Research Establishment Ltd (UK)
SUEZ (France)
Key Questions Answered
What are the key global market and the regional market share?
What are the revenue-generating key market segments?
What are the key factors driving and challenging this market’s growth?
Who are the key market vendors and their growth strategies?
What are the latest trends influencing the growth of this market?
What are the variables influencing the market growth in the primary regions?
What are the factors influencing the growth of the parent market?
Recent Developments
SUEZ signed an agreement with Eramet in May’2021 in order to expand joint efforts in the recycling end-of-life electric vehicle batteries sector. The paertnership aims at providing competitive, sustainable and high-performance battery recycling solution for the European market.
Veolia joined hands with Groupe Renault in March’2021 with the purpose of enabling circular economy of EV battery metals in Europe through closed-loop recycling.
Industry Drivers:
Emergence of Smart Cities
The increase in demand for the smart waste management due to the development of smart cities to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas acts as one of the major factors driving the smart waste management market. Also, the adoption of smart city initiatives across regions has a positive impact on the market.
Regulations Associated with the Waste Processing
The increase in the complexity in the logistics of waste collection along with the need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing accelerate the market growth. The use of technologies, such as RFID, GPS, and IoT sensors, among others owing to the availability of commercially viable technologies drives the market.
Government Initiatives
The rise in the government initiatives through awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management further influence the market. The increase in interest of companies in waste management towards improving the renewable benefits of waste assists in the expansion of the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the global smart waste management market.
Market Segmentation of Smart Waste Management Market:
Component
Hardware
Services
Type of Waste
Solid
Special
E-Waste
Method
Smart Collection
Smart Processing
Smart Energy Recovery
Smart Disposal
Application
Healthcare
Industrial and Manufacturing
Construction
Food and Retail
Residential
Global Smart Waste Management Market: Regional Analysis
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
