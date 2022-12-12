Plant Growth Regulators Market Growing at Prominent CAGR of 13.20% by 2029
Leading Key Players Operating in the Plant Growth Regulators Market Includes:
Nufarm Canada
Dow
Syngenta Crop Protection AG
ADAMA India Private Limited
NIPPON SODA CO., LTD
FMC Corporation
Bayer AG
BASF SE
Valent BioSciences LLC
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant growth regulators market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.20% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.
Plant growth regulators are chemical compounds that have a significant impact on the development and isolation of plant cells, tissues, and organs. Plant growth regulators act as chemical messengers that allow cells to communicate with one another. Natural plant growth regulators are produced in the smallest quantities within a specific plant and then spread to other parts of the plant, influencing a variety of physiological functions to modulate plant growth, such as promoting plant cell division and cell expansion, retarding leaf senescence, leaf expansion, fruit and flower maturation, ripening of fruits and vegetables, and seed germination.
The rise in the trading requirements for industrial activities will emerge as the major factor fostering the growth of the plant growth regulators market. Also, growing consumer preferences towards organic foods and advancement associated with technology and farming practices will influence the growth rate of plant growth regulators market. Other factors such as rising urbanization, growing global population and increase in the textile industry will cushion the growth of market.
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Scope and Market Size
The plant growth regulators market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, formulation and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Based on the type, the plant growth regulators market is segmented into auxins, cytokinins, gibberellins, ethylene and others. Cytokinins are further sub-segmented into kinetin, zeatin, 6-benzylaminopurine and others. Auxins are further sub-segmented into indoleacetic acid (IAA), 1-naphthaleneacetic acid (NAA), indole-3-butyric acid (IBA), 2,4-D (2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid) and others. Gibberellins are further sub-segmented into GA1, GA2, GA3, GA4 and others.
On the basis of crop type, the plant growth regulators market is segmented into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and turf and ornamentals. Cereals and grains are further segmented into rice, wheat, corn and others. Oilseeds and pulses are further segmented into soybean, cotton seed, sunflower and others.
Based on the formulation, the plant growth regulators market is segmented into water-dispersible and water-soluble granules, wettable powders, and solutions.
On the basis of function, the plant growth regulators market is segmented into promoters and inhibitors.
Plant Growth Regulators Market, By Region:
Global Plant Growth Regulators market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Plant Growth Regulators market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Plant Growth Regulators market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
