Food Logistics Names Austin Data Labs 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider
This award honors top software and tech providers like Austin Data Labs that ensure a safe, efficient, reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.SMITHVILLE, MO, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Austin Data Labs as a winner of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
This year’s winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology, AI and data science forecasting, and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more. Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility and more, and offer end-to-end management, from farm to fork, and beyond.
“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, end to end supply chain optimization and forecasting, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, full digital transformation, or simply automating a process.”
“The solutions we deploy lie at the heart of the global food supply chain. We built our products with a customer-first mindset, providing software for industries with a team that has deep real-world expertise in the industries we serve,” said Sushil Verma, Austin Data Labs’ Founder and CTO. “Our platform was designed by industry leading data scientists in-conjunction with leaders from each of the food industries we serve - leaders responsible for optimizing production and logistics at the world’s largest food companies. Our products address the real challenges across the supply chain - thereby leading to greater results for the consumer, process, and farmer alike.”
Recipients of this year’s award are profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.
About Austin Data Labs
Austin Data Labs deploys data science at the heart of the global food supply chain to help keep the world fed. A global AI-based B2B data science SaaS company based in the United States, with a presence spanning the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Austin Data Labs is dedicated to building cutting-edge data science products, predictive machine learning software, and artificial intelligence solutions for the global commodity agriculture and food and beverage industry. Visit https://austin-labs.com/scaicloud to learn more
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
