Austin Data Labs Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022
Austin Data Labs named among best workplaces in SoftwareAUSTIN, TX, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Data Labs has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands in May 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
Austin Data Labs is a 100% remote-first company with a supportive company culture, employees who are not only driven but also empathetic, innovative, and curious with a drive to build sustainable food supply chains that can withstand volatility. They do this by building cutting-edge data science products, predictive machine learning software, and artificial intelligence solutions for the global commodity agriculture and food and beverage industry.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“Our team is the sole reason for our success. We have intentionally created an environment where we are challenged every day by interesting problems. Given our distributed workforce, we prioritize communication and honesty in every part of the company. We are truly elated that our team believes in the company, the culture, and are happy to be here.” - Dave Brown, Chief Industry Officer, Austin Data Labs
“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”
“I think of our culture as a three-legged stool. Customer satisfaction is the first leg - our raison d'etre, hard work and dedication is the second leg - the “how” of everything, without which nothing else exists; and creativity, diversity and innovation are the last leg - the joy behind it all.” - Sushil Verma, CTO, Austin Data Labs
About Austin Data Labs
Austin Data Labs deploys data science at the heart of the global food supply chain to help keep the world fed. A global AI-based B2B data science SaaS company based in the United States, with a presence spanning the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Austin Data Labs is dedicated to building cutting-edge data science products, predictive machine learning software, and artificial intelligence solutions for the global commodity agriculture and food and beverage industry.
Media Contact
Leslie Poston, Chief Marketing Officer, Austin Data Labs
leslie.poston@austin-labs.com
Leslie Poston
Austin Data Labs
+1 512-957-0896
email us here