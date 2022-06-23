Austin Data Labs Wins Second Consecutive Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award
Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies like Austin Data LabsAUSTIN, TX, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Data Labs, a global data science and AI SaaS company, today announced, that for the second year running it has been selected as winner of the “Best AI-based Solution for Data Science” award in the annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.
The 2022 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the ‘breakthrough’ innovation of Austin Data Labs’ scAIcloud® platform, which was built with the global food supply chain in mind to empower food processors to capture all the value inherent within their operation, from farm to fork, by specifically addressing the economics of the disassembly production process.
The AI-based data science scAIcloud® platform, comprised of the scAIapp™ and scAIcore™ components, addresses the most challenging aspects of food production: waste, planning, and forecasting in an increasingly volatile world. This improves efficiency and increases profit while helping supply operations teams make the best decisions, quickly and accurately.
The platform and its modules easily adapt to fit any organization with a data pipeline management that uses the right combination of AI, mathematical optimization, time-series forecasting, and statistics to support unique data needs. The platform’s configuration interface allows users to modify the data visualization and dashboard UI/UX and creates business plans with maximum automation.
“The solutions we deploy lie at the heart of the global food supply. We build all our products with a customer-first mindset, providing software for industries with a team that has deep real-world expertise,” said Sushil Verma, Austin Data Labs President and CTO. “Our platform was designed by industry leading data scientists in-conjunction with leaders from each of the food industries we serve - leaders responsible for optimizing production at the world’s largest food companies. Our products address the real challenges across the supply chain - thereby leading to greater results for the consumer, process, and farmer alike.”
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
“While traditional ERP and optimization systems are built for assembly lines, such as automotive manufacturing, Commodity Agriculture manufacturing is a disassembly process whereby products are broken down into their individual components and reassembled,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Traditional platforms fail to cater to the uniqueness of the commodity ag ingredients production process. The scAIcloud platform is purpose-built to be flexible enough to address these unique challenges while quickly delivering actionable, optimized plans for food-supply chain business through its innovative AI technology. We’re thrilled to recognize Austin Data Labs as the ‘Best AI-based Solution for Data Science’ for the second straight year.”
About Austin Data Labs
Austin Data Labs deploys data science at the heart of the global food supply chain to help keep the world fed. A global AI-based B2B data science SaaS company based in the United States, with a presence spanning the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Austin Data Labs is dedicated to building cutting-edge data science products, predictive machine learning software, and artificial intelligence solutions for the global commodity agriculture and food and beverage industry.
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
