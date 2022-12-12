Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Pultney Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Butler
|Southwest Regional Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Clark County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Wayne Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Coshocton County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Defiance
|Hicksville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Hilliard City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jeffrey Place New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Oakstone Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Beyond Healthcare & Education, LLC
Beyond Healthcare & Education, LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Gallia
|Addison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Village of Lincoln Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Highland
|Southern State Community College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Village of Greenwich
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Village of South Point
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Macochee Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Penfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|North Coast Regional Council of Park Districts
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain County Rural Wastewater District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Youngstown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Marion
|Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina
|Village of Spencer
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Five Rivers MetroParks
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mound Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Portage Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Seal Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Preble
|Village of West Alexandria
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Putnam
|Ottawa Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bascom Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Boston Township - Village of Peninsula Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Bloomfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Washington
|Newport Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA