Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Pultney Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Butler Southwest Regional Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Champaign Champaign County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Wayne Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Coshocton County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Defiance Hicksville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Hilliard City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jeffrey Place New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Oakstone Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Beyond Healthcare & Education, LLC
Beyond Healthcare & Education, LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Gallia Addison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Village of Lincoln Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland Southern State Community College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Huron Village of Greenwich
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Village of South Point
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Logan Macochee Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Penfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
North Coast Regional Council of Park Districts
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain County Rural Wastewater District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Youngstown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Marion Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina Village of Spencer
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Five Rivers MetroParks
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Mound Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Portage Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pike Seal Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Preble Village of West Alexandria
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Putnam Ottawa Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bascom Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Summit Boston Township - Village of Peninsula Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Bloomfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Washington Newport Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

