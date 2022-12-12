Gregg Sharp - Back in the Game

Gregg Sharp Producer in Los Angeles California Gregg Sharp producer of "Born 2 Hustle", "Lock and Loaded" and "Tell Me I'm the Greatest". Gregg Sharp is back in the game Gregg Sharp Enjoying his walk

Sharp who started producing movies in 1998 has now, three projects in post-production "Born 2 Hustle", "Lock and Loaded" & "Tell Me I'm the Greatest".

I made a conscious decision to enjoy watching my children grow-up and put entertainment on hold during those amazing years.” — Gregg Sharp