NAVTEK Naval Technologies & Oppsense Inc. agree to partner to offer the world’s first all-electric tugboat in Canada
Oppsense Inc., a Toronto-based company, has announced a new partnership agreement with NAVTEK Naval Technologies for the Canadian Market.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oppsense Inc., a Toronto-based company offering services for international companies to expand their business to Canada, has announced a new partnership agreement with NAVTEK Naval Technologies for the Canadian Market.
This new partnership agreement between Oppsense Inc. and NAVTEK Naval Technologies will enable the Canadian maritime industry of having access to NAVTEK’s holistic approach to the Maritime Decarbonization concept: The world’s first all-electric tugboat, ZEETUG and ZEEPORT, a zero-emission electric port project.
NAVTEK Naval Technologies, Deputy General Manager Zahit Ogurlu said: “Today’s announcement marks a new era of cooperation in which we will offer ZEETUG, the world’s first all-electric tugboat, in the Canadian market. We believe this important agreement supports NAVTEK’s holistic approach to the Maritime Decarbonization concept: from renewable energy solutions to zero-emission vessels.”
Oppsense Inc. Company Partner Bulent Onen said: “NAVTEK has highly diverse unmatched experiences in the maritime sector and innovative marine technologies including energy, fully electrical marine vessels, alternative fuels, offshore wind energy, and zero-emission port development. NAVTEK has an outstanding record in the development of innovative technologies for the marine markets and we are excited to offer them to the Canadian Market.”
About Oppsense Inc.
Oppsense Inc. is a Canadian company catalyzing the growth of startups, corporates and organizations through business opportunities in the Canadian market. Oppsense Inc. connects businesses with decision-makers in the public and private sectors through its network while acting as its exclusive partner.
For more information about OPPSENSE INC. please visit: https://oppsense.com/
About NAVTEK Naval Technologies
NAVTEK Naval Technologies is a naval and marine services company with expertise in the design and set-up of floating docks, anchoring and mooring services and with the knowledge, work processes and qualified personnel to successfully deliver complex projects.
For more information about NAVTEK please visit: https://navtek.net/
ZEETUG, the world’s first all-electric tugboat