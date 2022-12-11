40 Years Today: The Jam's Last Ever Gig
11 Dec 2022
On this day in 1982, The Jam played their last-ever gig in Brighton. This came after the shocking announcement made by Paul Weller on the 30th of October 1982, that The Jam would disband after a short concert tour of the UK.
The last gig was originally scheduled close to home at the Guildford Civic Hall for December 9th. However, due to ticket demand, the additional date in Brighton was added with 5,000 fans turning up to celebrate and send them off with a bang.
'Once I had made up my mind to finish the band it was easy to adjust, but the hardest part was telling the rest of them.' - Paul Weller
In his statement to the fans at the time, Paul Weller announced that he wanted the band to keep its 'honesty, passion, energy and youth' and hoped that it would remain as a guideline for future groups to improve and expand upon.