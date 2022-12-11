40 Years Today: The Jam's Last Ever Gig

11 Dec 2022

On this day in 1982, The Jam played their last-ever gig in Brighton. This came after the shocking announcement made by Paul Weller on the 30th of October 1982, that The Jam would disband after a short concert tour of the UK.





The last gig was originally scheduled close to home at the Guildford Civic Hall for December 9th. However, due to ticket demand, the additional date in Brighton was added with 5,000 fans turning up to celebrate and send them off with a bang.