Naka Technologies Announces New Member to Their Thriving Company - Craig Berger, Director of Professional Services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naka Technologies is happy to welcome Craig Berger, PMP as the Director of Professional Services. As a seasoned executive with over 17 years of experience in professional services leadership, business development, and executing projects to promote organizational growth, Craig is a great addition to the thriving young company. His hands-on approach demonstrates his success in project management, strategic planning, risk management, resource planning, and financial management. Over his career, Craig has interacted with several different verticals including – government, education, retail, construction, healthcare, and information technology – all of which bring added value to his role at Naka Technologies.

Craig graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University and received his Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification from Project Management Institute in 2005.

As Director of Professional Services at Naka Technologies, Craig is focused on building strong customer-centric teams that provide best-of-breed solutions and services. With his strong technical background, he is able to bridge the gap between technical and non-technical persons. He has a proven track record for adapting to rapidly changing environments and resolving mission-critical issues to ensure bottom line success. His solid management skills allow Craig to lead and motivate individuals to maximize productivity levels while forming cohesive team environments.

Craig’s secret to his success is not only managing the teams but taking the time to understand what solutions are and how they work. Craig enjoys the learning process and never stops educating himself especially since the IT industry is always changing. Craig is an exceptional communicator who is focused on building strong relationships. He is a leader who embraces developing productive relationships with management, team members, and co-workers at all levels.

Craig is honored to be part of a global leading IT solutions company that delivers innovative solutions through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services. Craig’s technology expertise not only brings exceptional value to Naka’s strategic alliance but also helps elevate the many services the team provides to their clients.

“We are fortunate to experience exceptional growth in a short time – most of it has been organically through the amazing team we have,” commented Anil Jagtiani, CEO of Naka Technologies. “As the economic climate changes, we continue to adapt our approach by providing great service and focus on hyper-growth. It’s a perfect time to bring in someone of Craig’s expertise, who has a proven track record of building programs and methodologies to deliver innovative services to our enterprise clients. Equally as important, Craig fits into our culture as a high-energy company that focuses on vision and growth. This is one of the most exciting hires we have had as a forward-thinking people-centric company.”