NAKA Ranks No.12 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKA, a leading global provider of IT solutions, announced today it has been ranked 12th on Inc. Magazine’s third annual 5000 Regionals: Northeast list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Northeast Regional list includes companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. It is the most prestigious ranking of its kind, listing companies with an average growth rate of 208% between 2018 and 2020. Microsoft, Intuit, Patagonia, Zappos, Under Armour, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Ranking 12 out of 124 companies, NAKA had a sustainable growth rate of 1445% over the last two years, adding jobs and money to the Northeast region’s economy, helping to strengthen the economy during a global pandemic. “NAKA would not have received this esteemed award without the commitment of our team,” states founder and CEO Anil Jagtiani. “We have invested in company culture, prioritizing the hiring of a diverse group of employees who have a synergy that lends itself to continued success.”

Since its founding, 2017, NAKA has established itself as a key player in the market, focusing on digital infrastructure, business analytics, cloud security, and emerging solutions.

“NAKA is aiming to continue this growth trajectory in the coming quarters by enthusiastically solving challenges and helping our global roster of clients,” comments Jagtiani.

This ranking is a testament to not only the work that is performed, but also the resiliency that was displayed given the unprecedented events of the last two years.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast.

For more information about NAKA and its team of IT specialists, visit https://nakatech.com/

ABOUT NAKA

NAKA, a minority-owned company headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a leading Global IT solutions company provider focused on Advisory & Consulting, Cyber Security, Cloud Enablement, Data Intelligence and Automation, Connected Workforce and Digital Operations.

https://nakatech.com/

