NAKA Technologies Acquires Northern Star Technology Group

NAKA Continues to Grow Through Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY, DECEMBER 9, 2021 – NAKA Technologies, a leading global provider of IT solutions, announced today it has acquired Northern Star Technology Group, a niche IT services provider headquartered on Long Island, New York. The acquisition continues NAKA’s trajectory of exponential growth in market reach, resources and revenue.

Founded in 2017 by Anil Jagtiani, NAKA has built a solutions portfolio in Digital Infrastructure, Business Analytics, Cloud, Security & Emerging Solutions. The NAKA team of 75 delivers a full lifecycle business model of professional, managed and staffing services, including a unique approach that integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its Managed Services platform.

Northern Star was founded in 2010 by Charles Ferretti and specializes in the small business technology needs of medical and dental services, real estate professionals and fire protection agencies. The team of twelve includes technical experts certified in Cloud Enablement, Managed Services, Data Recovery and Backup.

The acquisition will strengthen NAKA’s strategy of growth with like-minded companies. “When Charlie and I met six months ago, we immediately connected,” said Jagtiani, CEO of NAKA. “It wasn’t too long afterward that we initiated conversations about the acquisition. It is important to me that we bring teams on who can blend in seamlessly with the NAKA culture.”

For Ferretti, CEO of Northern Star, the move will bring a host of valuable services to Northern Star clients, many of whom are experiencing evolving business needs. “The past two years have been game-changing for small businesses, introducing unforeseen challenges and opportunities,” Ferretti said. “NAKA will bring resources currently not available to my clients.”

The acquisition is NAKA’s third in as many years and marks the continuation of a planned investment strategy that will accelerate into 2022. NAKA’s industry recognitions include Best Computer Services Company and Best Cybersecurity Company of Long Island. NAKA’s client base spans small start-ups to international Fortune 500 companies. NAKA seeks to expand geographically as well as in breadth of service.

“NAKA’s vision has allowed for consistent growth year over year, and our culture is a big part of our success,” said Dan Bergschneider, Director of Business Development for NAKA. “We embrace diversity, inclusion and teamwork, allowing all employees to be heard. Charlie recognizes that his Northern Star team has been instrumental in building his profitable business. NAKA will be looking for a similar combination in future acquisitions.”

The Northern Star acquisition will be finalized on January 1.

For more information about NAKA and its team of IT specialists, visit https://nakatech.com/

ABOUT NAKA

NAKA, a minority-owned company headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a leading Global IT solutions company provider focused on Advisory & Consulting, Cyber Security, Cloud Enablement, Data Intelligence and Automation, Connected Workforce and Digital Operations.

https://nakatech.com/