22B4006967
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4006967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2022 approximately 1922 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION:1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Terance Wilbur
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/10/2022, at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family fight on Middle Road in the Town of Clarendon. Through investigation it was determined Terance Wilbur, 35 of Clarendon, committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Violating his Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Wilbur left the scene after the incident and was stopped and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI on Dorr Drive in the City of Rutland by the Rutland City Police Department. Wilbur was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. After processing, Wilbur was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on lack of $10,000.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12 December, 2022
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.