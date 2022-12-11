STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4006967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2022 approximately 1922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION:1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Terance Wilbur

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/10/2022, at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family fight on Middle Road in the Town of Clarendon. Through investigation it was determined Terance Wilbur, 35 of Clarendon, committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Violating his Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Wilbur left the scene after the incident and was stopped and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI on Dorr Drive in the City of Rutland by the Rutland City Police Department. Wilbur was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. After processing, Wilbur was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on lack of $10,000.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12 December, 2022

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.