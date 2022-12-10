Submit Release
Police Arrest Suspect Connected To Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. 

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland. Both had been fatally shot on Thursday evening. Investigators believe Williams shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street. Fields was killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of High Street. 

Investigators said officers approached Williams as he attempted to break into Fields’ vehicle on the 700 block of High Street, Williams attempted to flee the scene. According to a preliminary investigation, after a short foot pursuit, Williams displayed a handgun. A Cambridge Police officer then fired their duty-issued firearm in response and struck the suspect. 

Williams was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Cambridge Police requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigate the officer-involved shooting.  

Anyone with information on these cases are asking to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from Cambridge Police, will continue to investigate the homicides.

         Tramelle Lamar Williams

###

