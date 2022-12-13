The National Black Chamber of Commerce African Diaspora Business Forum & Reception
EINPresswire.com/ -- The White House U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit will be held on December 13-15, 2022, in Washington, DC to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa by underscoring the importance of U.S.-Africa relations, increased cooperation on shared global priorities, and mutual interest to improve the global business environment.
On the peripheral of this important summit, the National Black Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Global Diversity Export Initiative of the International Trade Administration (ITA) and U.S. Department of Commerce to host high profile delegates from Kenya, Congo DRC, Ghana, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Nigeria for an international business forum.
This event will highlight the strong potential for Africa’s Creative Economy to transform the Continent, identify, and facilitate dialogue for U.S. engagement. Stories of successful investing will be shared and amplified, as we move forward with economic development throughout the African Diaspora. The Forum will be held on December 14th, 2:30pm EST at the Navy Memorial and Heritage Center located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC.
The confirmed guests for this forum now include Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye (Minister for Works and Housing, Ghana), Dr. James Jazzy Jordan, and Advocate Zuriel Oduwole.
Major companies from Purple Heart 3, National Veterans Training Foundation, ValidaTek to NBA Africa, TransitX and Del York International will be in attendance. There will also be representatives from World Bank, Exim and Nigeria's Bank of Industry ready to network and engage with business goers.
Be prepared for energetic entertainment and a dynamic fashion show featuring Studio D’Maxsi Designs and TruFacebyGrace Jewelry (designs showcased in films such as “Coming to America 2” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.
Tickets are still available.
Charles H. DeBow III
On the peripheral of this important summit, the National Black Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Global Diversity Export Initiative of the International Trade Administration (ITA) and U.S. Department of Commerce to host high profile delegates from Kenya, Congo DRC, Ghana, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Nigeria for an international business forum.
This event will highlight the strong potential for Africa’s Creative Economy to transform the Continent, identify, and facilitate dialogue for U.S. engagement. Stories of successful investing will be shared and amplified, as we move forward with economic development throughout the African Diaspora. The Forum will be held on December 14th, 2:30pm EST at the Navy Memorial and Heritage Center located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC.
The confirmed guests for this forum now include Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye (Minister for Works and Housing, Ghana), Dr. James Jazzy Jordan, and Advocate Zuriel Oduwole.
Major companies from Purple Heart 3, National Veterans Training Foundation, ValidaTek to NBA Africa, TransitX and Del York International will be in attendance. There will also be representatives from World Bank, Exim and Nigeria's Bank of Industry ready to network and engage with business goers.
Be prepared for energetic entertainment and a dynamic fashion show featuring Studio D’Maxsi Designs and TruFacebyGrace Jewelry (designs showcased in films such as “Coming to America 2” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.
Tickets are still available.
Charles H. DeBow III
National Black Chamber of Comm
+1 202-220-3060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn