WILLISTON BARRACKS / FIRST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1008116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12-10-2022 @ 0230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION:

1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Brandon Bessette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 10th, 2022 at approximately 0230 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred at a residence in the town of Jericho.

Responding Troopers conducted an investigation on scene that determined that Brandon Bessette (age 30) had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member with a deadly weapon. Bessette was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Bessette was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was lodged per order of the court at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail. He is due to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on December 12th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-12-2022 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.