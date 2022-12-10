WILLISTON BARRACKS / FIRST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASE#: 22A1008116
STATION: Williston
DATE/TIME: 12-10-2022 @ 0230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT
1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Brandon Bessette
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 10th, 2022 at approximately 0230 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred at a residence in the town of Jericho.
Responding Troopers conducted an investigation on scene that determined that Brandon Bessette (age 30) had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member with a deadly weapon. Bessette was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.
Bessette was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was lodged per order of the court at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail. He is due to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on December 12th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-12-2022 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
