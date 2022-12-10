Submit Release
CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle at Lewiston Bridge

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a stolen vehicle that was encountered at the Lewiston Bridge.

CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle attempting entry into the United States through the commercial inspection lanes. The driver presented importation paperwork to CBP officers for a 2021 Dodge Ram truck. An examination of the truck revealed that it was stolen. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Calgary, a city located in Alberta, Canada. The vehicle’s theft was then confirmed by the Calgary Police Service.

Recovered stolen 2021 Dodge Ram truck at the Lewiston, N.Y. border crossing.

“The ability of CBP Officers to conduct research and analysis is second to none”, said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone.  “Their unique skillset and training, along with the partnerships they maintain with other law enforcement agencies to include our Canadian partners, led to their success in preventing this vehicle from entering the country.” 

The 2021 Dodge Ram was seized by CBP, and coordination is taking place with Canadian law enforcement to return the stolen truck to its’ rightful owner.

