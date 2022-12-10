Submit Release
Otay Mesa CBP Officers Seize Over $3 Million Worth of Methamphetamine

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego found over $3 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of carrots.

On December 1, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 43-year-old truck driver applied for entry into the United States from Mexico. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor trailer, and shipment.

At the inspection area a CBP human/narcotic detector dog screened the shipment and alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics within the pallets of carrots.

During the inspection, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 628 packages concealed within the shipment of carrots. The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a combined weight of approximately 1,435.19 pounds, and an estimated street value of $3,013,899.

“These types of narcotic interceptions play a critical role in our border security mission,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director. “Our officers will continue to remain vigilant working hard to detect these smuggling techniques, stopping the negative impact that narcotics have, while also preventing the proceeds from funding transnational criminal organizations.”

CBP officers transferred custody of the driver to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.
 
CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

